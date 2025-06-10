Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,400. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.8%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $706.28 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $611.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.83.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.92.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

