Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,276 Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,276 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $134.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,104.40. The trade was a 39.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CNR shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

