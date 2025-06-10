Crescent Sterling Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chubb by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,825 shares of company stock worth $32,889,194. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $289.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

