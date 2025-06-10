5,882 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

