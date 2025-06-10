Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

