Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $493.73 million, a PE ratio of -461.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calavo Growers news, CFO James E. Snyder acquired 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,312.81. This trade represents a 165.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 38,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $938,613.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,935. This represents a 7.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 91.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 131,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 49.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Further Reading

