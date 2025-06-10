Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $479.02 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $391.54 and a 52-week high of $509.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.