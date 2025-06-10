Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 110,122 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 934,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $25,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

