Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 583 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

