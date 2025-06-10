FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transport operator reported GBX 19.40 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FirstGroup had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

LON FGP opened at GBX 210.27 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 128.60 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 211 ($2.86).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.91) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

