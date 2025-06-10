First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 664 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $83.70.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

