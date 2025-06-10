Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 8,076 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,626,147.37. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CLH opened at $225.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.17. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.64.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,945,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

