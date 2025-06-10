Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $6,152,640.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $258.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $267.76.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $7,142,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.