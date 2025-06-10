Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of TALO opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,077,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 101,280 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

