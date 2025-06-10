ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$511,300.00.

Steven Kenneth Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,080.00.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.52. The company has a market cap of C$523.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

About ECN Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -17.87%.

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

