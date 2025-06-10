Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

In related news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $122,142.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,072.95. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $282,897.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 335,678 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,241.94. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock worth $1,938,392. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life360 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life360 by 6.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Life360 by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 937.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIF stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 717.56. Life360 has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

