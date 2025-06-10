Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

