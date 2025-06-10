CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,151,000 after acquiring an additional 315,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,624,000 after acquiring an additional 452,043 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,438 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:MPC opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

