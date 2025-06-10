John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0%
BTO stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
