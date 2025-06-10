John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0%

BTO stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

