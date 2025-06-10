Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 0.8% increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

