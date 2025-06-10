Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 20th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

