Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1264 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 5.0% increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of EOD opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

