John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

HEQ opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

