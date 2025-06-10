Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after buying an additional 6,857,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after buying an additional 2,053,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.