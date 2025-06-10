Martin Tuchman Acquires 1,044 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $31,810.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,523.86. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Martin Tuchman purchased 583 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,880.61.

On Monday, May 12th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,019 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,608.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Martin Tuchman bought 2 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $62,560.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Martin Tuchman purchased 431 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $13,296.35.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $30,430.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 341,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

