Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta Sells 2,874 Shares

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$38,080.50.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.4%

HBM stock opened at C$13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.54. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.49 and a 12 month high of C$13.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.67.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.