Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Rolfe H. Jr. Mccollister Acquires 680 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) Director Rolfe H. Jr. Mccollister acquired 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $15,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,264. The trade was a 0.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $709.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on BFST. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

