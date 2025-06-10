KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Position Decreased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in KB Home were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,529,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 503,895 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after acquiring an additional 75,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Get Our Latest Report on KB Home

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.