Jeffrey George Miller Sells 8,004 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 8,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $55,947.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,544.40. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Jeffrey George Miller sold 7,913 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $55,865.78.

On Thursday, May 1st, Jeffrey George Miller sold 6,289 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $64,273.58.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 6,979 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $73,279.50.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 762.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 129,840 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

