CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:CL opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.