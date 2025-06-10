Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

