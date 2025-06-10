CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Shares of 3,585 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

