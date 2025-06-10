Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Acquires C$21,375.00 in Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$21,375.00.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 30,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$1,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 400,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

CVE GR opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.20.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

