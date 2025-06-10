Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

