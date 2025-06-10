Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 153,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 137,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 203,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

