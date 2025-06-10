SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV) COO Sells $51,596.02 in Stock

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWVGet Free Report) COO Peter Stegagno sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $51,596.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,032 shares in the company, valued at $56,306.72. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SANUWAVE Health Trading Up 8.1%

SANUWAVE Health stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $258.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.19. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SANUWAVE Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SANUWAVE Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,658,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SANUWAVE Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SANUWAVE Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SANUWAVE Health in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered SANUWAVE Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

