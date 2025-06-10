SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV) COO Sells $51,596.02 in Stock

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) COO Peter Stegagno sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $51,596.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,032 shares in the company, valued at $56,306.72. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SANUWAVE Health Trading Up 8.1%

SANUWAVE Health stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $258.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.19. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SANUWAVE Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SANUWAVE Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,658,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SANUWAVE Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SANUWAVE Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SANUWAVE Health in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered SANUWAVE Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.