SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV) COO Sells $51,596.02 in Stock

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) COO Peter Stegagno sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $51,596.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,032 shares in the company, valued at $56,306.72. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SANUWAVE Health Trading Up 8.1%
SANUWAVE Health stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $258.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.19. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.
SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SANUWAVE Health
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered SANUWAVE Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SANUWAVE Health
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile
SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SANUWAVE Health
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.