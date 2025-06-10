iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Cut by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

