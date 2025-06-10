City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

DVA stock opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.79.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

