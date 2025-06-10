City Holding Co. Acquires 68 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,388,000 after purchasing an additional 764,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after purchasing an additional 359,944 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,161 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $162.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day moving average is $161.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

