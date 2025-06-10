Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 202.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

