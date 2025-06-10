First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,879,000 after acquiring an additional 537,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 409,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,804,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,579,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,759,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

