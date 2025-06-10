Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Coterra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Coterra Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

