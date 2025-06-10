Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.7%

NLY stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

