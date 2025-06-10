Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.29. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $70.20.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.75%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

