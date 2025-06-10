Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) Insider Acquires $10,300.00 in Stock

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) insider Umesh Mahajan acquired 1,000 shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,933.60. The trade was a 58.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Umesh Mahajan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chicago Atlantic BDC alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Umesh Mahajan bought 1,112 shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $11,375.76.

On Thursday, April 10th, Umesh Mahajan bought 600 shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $6,444.00.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIEN opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Dividend Announcement

Chicago Atlantic BDC ( NASDAQ:LIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Chicago Atlantic BDC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chicago Atlantic BDC in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chicago Atlantic BDC

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.