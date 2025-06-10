Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $411,000 Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2,830.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

