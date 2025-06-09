Toy Stocks To Research – June 6th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Winmark, and Dollar Tree are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are the shares of small, highly speculative companies that many traders treat more like a game piece than a serious portfolio holding. They tend to have thin trading volumes, erratic price swings and minimal fundamental support, making them attractive only to investors willing to assume very high risk for the chance of quick short-term gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,014.80. The stock had a trading volume of 937,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $992.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $978.72. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $450.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,965,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,857,909. Walmart has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $781.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.88. 4,491,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,673. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56.

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

WINA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,355. Winmark has a 52-week low of $295.79 and a 52-week high of $434.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

DLTR stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $94.36. 2,699,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $115.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13.

