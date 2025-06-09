CMH Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,978,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IHI opened at $62.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

