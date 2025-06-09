General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $276.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.53. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

