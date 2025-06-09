Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 833,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 9.2% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $87,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.67 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

